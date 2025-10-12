Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Migrant Worker Stabbed in Kunnamkulam

A 19-year-old migrant worker, Ghanshyam Naik, was fatally stabbed in Kunnamkulam following a card game dispute with a co-worker. The police have arrested Dharambir Singh, also from Jharsuguda, in connection. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:43 IST
A 19-year-old migrant worker was fatally stabbed in Kunnamkulam, following a confrontation with a co-worker, police reported on Sunday. The victim, Ghanshyam Naik, hailed from Brajrajnagar in Odisha's Jharsuguda district.

The altercation, which turned deadly, involved Dharambir Singh, who has been arrested in connection with the crime. Both Naik and Singh were employed at a local tiles and sanitaryware shop.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 pm on Saturday while a group of workers engaged in a card game behind the shop. A dispute began between Naik and Singh, leading to Singh allegedly stabbing Naik in a fit of rage. Naik, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a hospital. The police have charged Singh with murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

