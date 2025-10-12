Duo Caught with Firearms After Motorcycle Crash Sparks Local Intervention
Two individuals carrying firearms were arrested following a motorcycle accident in Meghalaya. Locals thrashed them after discovering the weapons. Police intervened and transported the injured duo to a medical facility. Subsequent investigation revealed prior criminal records for both, and a new case was registered.
In Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district, a dramatic sequence unfolded when two individuals carrying firearms met with an accident and were subsequently detained by police on Saturday night.
The duo, Walchang K Sangma and Mikselbirth Sangma, was found by the locals after they collided with a tree on NH-51 near Berubari. Upon finding firearms in their possession, the locals detained and physically assaulted the pair before notifying authorities.
Police arriving at the scene intervened to ensure their safety and moved them to Bajengdoba PHC for treatment. Further investigations revealed both had consumed alcohol, and they each had a history of criminal activities. The police seized handmade wooden firearms, phones, and other belongings, and a new case has been initiated.
