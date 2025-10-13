Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Killed in Shahjahanpur Road Accident

Three men returning from a cremation died after their motorcycle collided with a speeding SUV in Shahjahanpur district. Ajit, Gokul Prasad, and Dalpat were victims of the incident. The SUV has been seized by police, who are now searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:54 IST
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three men in Shahjahanpur district late Sunday night. The victims, named Ajit, Gokul Prasad, and Dalpat, were returning home on a motorcycle from a relative's cremation.

Their journey ended abruptly when a speeding SUV collided with their two-wheeler at Puwaiya intersection. The Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, informed that Dalpat died instantly at the hospital, while Ajit succumbed to injuries during treatment and Gokul Prasad passed away the following morning.

The SUV, identified as a government vehicle from Uttar Pradesh, has been seized. Efforts are underway to locate the absconding driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

