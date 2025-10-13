Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Tractor-Motorcycle Crash

In a tragic accident, three men were killed when their motorcycle was struck by a sand-laden tractor-trolley in the Kamasin area. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Pachhaunha Road, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Baberu) Saurabh Singh.

The victims—Rampratap Yadav, aged 55, and his nephews Ramjas, 21, and Suresh, 22—were traveling from Parsouli village to attend a family function in Bira village. Their journey was cut short when the tractor-trolley hit their vehicle.

The tractor's driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, and police efforts are underway to locate him. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were returned to the families. Investigations and further legal actions are currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)