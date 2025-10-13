Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Tractor-Motorcycle Crash

Three men tragically died after their motorcycle collided with a sand-laden tractor-trolley in Kamasin. The accident happened on Sunday evening. The victims were en route to a family function. The tractor driver fled the scene, and police are now searching for him. The bodies were released to their families post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:32 IST
Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Tractor-Motorcycle Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, three men were killed when their motorcycle was struck by a sand-laden tractor-trolley in the Kamasin area. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Pachhaunha Road, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Baberu) Saurabh Singh.

The victims—Rampratap Yadav, aged 55, and his nephews Ramjas, 21, and Suresh, 22—were traveling from Parsouli village to attend a family function in Bira village. Their journey was cut short when the tractor-trolley hit their vehicle.

The tractor's driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, and police efforts are underway to locate him. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were returned to the families. Investigations and further legal actions are currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
2
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India
3
Shai Hope's Historic Century: A Beacon for West Indies Cricket

Shai Hope's Historic Century: A Beacon for West Indies Cricket

 India
4
BJD Condemns Gang Rape, Accuses BJP of Silence

BJD Condemns Gang Rape, Accuses BJP of Silence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025