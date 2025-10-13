Historic Overhaul: New Criminal Laws Transform India's Justice System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the adoption of three new criminal laws as a landmark reform, ushering in the most significant transformation of India's justice system in the 21st century.

During a recent event, Shah highlighted the improved efficiency and transparency, noting significant increases in conviction rates, particularly in Rajasthan. He underscored the shift from a punitive system towards one centered on timely justice and transparency.

This reform includes provisions for e-FIR and video conferencing, aiming to streamline legal processes and reduce resources. Implemented on July 1, 2024, these laws, replacing colonial-era codes, aim to modernize and make the justice system more accessible to all citizens.