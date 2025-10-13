Left Menu

Historic Overhaul: New Criminal Laws Transform India's Justice System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the implementation of three new criminal laws, marking a historic reform in India's justice system. These laws enhance timely access to justice, raise conviction rates, and reduce the need for physical court appearances, emphasizing a shift from punishment to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:47 IST
Historic Overhaul: New Criminal Laws Transform India's Justice System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the adoption of three new criminal laws as a landmark reform, ushering in the most significant transformation of India's justice system in the 21st century.

During a recent event, Shah highlighted the improved efficiency and transparency, noting significant increases in conviction rates, particularly in Rajasthan. He underscored the shift from a punitive system towards one centered on timely justice and transparency.

This reform includes provisions for e-FIR and video conferencing, aiming to streamline legal processes and reduce resources. Implemented on July 1, 2024, these laws, replacing colonial-era codes, aim to modernize and make the justice system more accessible to all citizens.

TRENDING

1
Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

 India
2
Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Farmers

Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Far...

 India
4
England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025