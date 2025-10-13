SC Extends Stay on Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Proceedings

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim stay on the proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Lucknow court. This case pertains to Gandhi's alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi decided to extend the stay until November 20, 2025, while awaiting further submissions. The case involves Gandhi's challenge to a decision by the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed his attempt to quash the trial court's summoning order.

Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Gandhi, argued against the proceedings referencing Section 223 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which mandates a prior hearing before cognizance of a complaint. The trial court had summoned Gandhi based on allegations of defamation, despite arguments questioning their veracity.

(With inputs from agencies.)