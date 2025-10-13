Left Menu

Call for Justice: Investigating the Tragic Death of Anandu Aji

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded an investigation into the alleged suicide of RSS worker Anandu Aji, who accused RSS members of sexual abuse. Aji's accusation was posted posthumously on Instagram. Police have registered an unnatural death case and are verifying the claims made in Aji's last note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:48 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for an exhaustive investigation into the alleged suicide of a young RSS worker, Anandu Aji, in Kerala. Aji, a 26-year-old software engineer, reportedly self-published accusations on social media, alleging sexual abuse by RSS members.

The police have taken note but have yet to formally include the RSS or its members in the FIR, as Aji's family has not submitted an official complaint. The incriminating Instagram post, emerging posthumously, has raised questions about the deep-seated issues within the RSS camps, according to Priyanka.

While the RSS has refrained from an official response, social media chatter questions the post's authenticity. Meanwhile, Thampanoor police have initiated a case of unnatural death and are investigating possible abetment, planning to record statements from Aji's immediate family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

