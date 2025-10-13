Call for Justice: Investigating the Tragic Death of Anandu Aji

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for an exhaustive investigation into the alleged suicide of a young RSS worker, Anandu Aji, in Kerala. Aji, a 26-year-old software engineer, reportedly self-published accusations on social media, alleging sexual abuse by RSS members.

The police have taken note but have yet to formally include the RSS or its members in the FIR, as Aji's family has not submitted an official complaint. The incriminating Instagram post, emerging posthumously, has raised questions about the deep-seated issues within the RSS camps, according to Priyanka.

While the RSS has refrained from an official response, social media chatter questions the post's authenticity. Meanwhile, Thampanoor police have initiated a case of unnatural death and are investigating possible abetment, planning to record statements from Aji's immediate family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)