Accidental Fire Incident During Rifle Cleaning in Jammu
A police officer in Jammu was injured in an accidental fire while cleaning his rifle. Head Constable Sanjeev Kumar was using his service weapon when it accidentally discharged. He was taken to the Government Medical College hospital, where he is reportedly in a stable condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:49 IST
An incident of accidental fire was reported in Jammu on Monday as a police officer sustained injuries while cleaning his rifle, officials stated.
Head Constable Sanjeev Kumar was attending to his duties at Gulshan ground when his service rifle accidentally discharged, causing injuries.
Subsequently, the injured officer was transported to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, where his condition is now described as stable.
