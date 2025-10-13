Left Menu

Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing filed a 7500-page chargesheet against 10 people for alleged fraud in the distribution of compensation for the Bharatmala road project. The fraud caused a loss of Rs 32 crore to the government, involving fake documents and collusion with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has taken a major step in addressing corruption within land compensation for the Bharatmala road project. On Monday, a 7500-page chargesheet was filed against ten individuals, including public servants and private persons, for alleged fraudulent activities.

The charges detail the extent of the fraud, which is said to have cost the government approximately Rs 32 crore. The EOW's investigation revealed shocking collusion between private individuals, land brokers, and officials of the Revenue Department, with fake documents and manipulated processes to claim undue compensation.

The investigation also uncovered the involvement of several officials who evaded justice, affecting evidence gathering significantly. As the probe continues, EOW is committed to unearthing the full magnitude of this scam. A follow-up chargesheet is in the works regarding other implicated officials and brokers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

