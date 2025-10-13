Left Menu

Outrage in Durgapur: Calls for Accountability After Student's Assault

The father of an MBBS student, allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, wants to take his daughter back to Odisha, citing safety concerns. He criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments questioning the victim's late-night movements. The opposition decried Banerjee's remarks as insensitive, sparking protests over women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:20 IST
Outrage in Durgapur: Calls for Accountability After Student's Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The father of a medical student, who allegedly suffered a gang rape near a private college in Durgapur, West Bengal, has expressed his desire to move his daughter back to Odisha, pointing to safety concerns. He also criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments regarding the incident.

Comparing the state's current atmosphere to "the rule of Aurangzeb," the father voiced his disappointment over Banerjee's statements that questioned why the student was outside late at night. Criticism mounted against Banerjee, with opposition parties branding her remarks as indicative of an insensitive attitude toward women's safety issues.

Attempts to clarify her position did little to quell public anger, as the incident ignited protests throughout Bengal, demanding accountability and highlighting the ongoing concerns about the state's treatment and protection of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

