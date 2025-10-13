Outrage in Durgapur: Calls for Accountability After Student's Assault
The father of an MBBS student, allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, wants to take his daughter back to Odisha, citing safety concerns. He criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments questioning the victim's late-night movements. The opposition decried Banerjee's remarks as insensitive, sparking protests over women's safety.
- Country:
- India
The father of a medical student, who allegedly suffered a gang rape near a private college in Durgapur, West Bengal, has expressed his desire to move his daughter back to Odisha, pointing to safety concerns. He also criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments regarding the incident.
Comparing the state's current atmosphere to "the rule of Aurangzeb," the father voiced his disappointment over Banerjee's statements that questioned why the student was outside late at night. Criticism mounted against Banerjee, with opposition parties branding her remarks as indicative of an insensitive attitude toward women's safety issues.
Attempts to clarify her position did little to quell public anger, as the incident ignited protests throughout Bengal, demanding accountability and highlighting the ongoing concerns about the state's treatment and protection of women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Empowers Elderly Pilgrims with a New Digital Platform
Odisha CM Vows Support for Durgapur Gang-Rape Survivor
Odisha CM Majhi Stands Strong in Support of Gang-Rape Survivor's Family
Odisha Women's Commission Chair Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Comments on Night Safety for Girls
Odisha Deputy CM Condemns Mamata Banerjee's Controversial Remark on Women's Safety