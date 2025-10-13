Left Menu

Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

Hamas is striving to assert control in Gaza following a ceasefire, despite internal and external challenges. The group faces opposition from rival clans and pressure to disarm from international entities. Amidst a temporary policing role, tensions with local factions threaten Hamas' grip on power.

In the aftermath of a fraught ceasefire, a weakened Hamas endeavors to maintain its dominance in Gaza. The group is tackling dissenting clans and demands from international powers to relinquish its arms, as it navigates a temporary policing role approved by the U.S.

Despite internal tensions, notably with the Doghmosh clan in Gaza City, and external pressure to disarm, Hamas is maneuvering cautiously. Recent confrontations have seen deaths on both sides, underscoring the volatility of the situation.

As Hamas attempts to fortify its position, the group's future role in Gaza remains contested. Ceasefire dynamics and political maneuvering continue to shape this complex saga, with the specter of external intervention looming large.

