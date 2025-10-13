Left Menu

Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

The Bombay High Court insists on civic accountability for Mumbai's poor roads, ordering compensation for victims of pothole-related accidents. Civic bodies are urged to uphold constitutional obligations and ensure road safety. The court highlights the disregard for legal duties and mandates individual accountability for failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:34 IST
Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a strong directive to address the persistent problem of poor roads in Mumbai, India's financial capital. Highlighting the negligence by municipal and governmental bodies, the court emphasized their duty to ensure safe and quality road infrastructure for citizens.

Addressing the regularity of accidents caused by potholes and open manholes, a division bench has ordered a compensation package. Families of deaths caused by these hazardous conditions are to receive Rs 6 lakh, while injured parties could receive between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,50,000, based on the injury's severity.

The High Court asserted that the responsibility for this civic duty is both constitutional and legal. It criticized the lack of accountability and called for personal liability for those responsible, stressing that without such measures, the situation may not improve despite Mumbai's significant contribution to state revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025