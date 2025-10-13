Bombay High Court Demands Accountability for Mumbai's Pothole Problems

The Bombay High Court has issued a strong directive to address the persistent problem of poor roads in Mumbai, India's financial capital. Highlighting the negligence by municipal and governmental bodies, the court emphasized their duty to ensure safe and quality road infrastructure for citizens.

Addressing the regularity of accidents caused by potholes and open manholes, a division bench has ordered a compensation package. Families of deaths caused by these hazardous conditions are to receive Rs 6 lakh, while injured parties could receive between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,50,000, based on the injury's severity.

The High Court asserted that the responsibility for this civic duty is both constitutional and legal. It criticized the lack of accountability and called for personal liability for those responsible, stressing that without such measures, the situation may not improve despite Mumbai's significant contribution to state revenue.

