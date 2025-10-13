Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam
A Delhi court has framed charges of cheating and conspiracy against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and others in the IRCTC scam. The case involves manipulated land and share transactions, underscoring crony capitalism in railway hotels. Charges include criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
On Monday, a Delhi court officially charged Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, among others, in the alleged IRCTC scam, involving cheating and criminal conspiracy.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne highlighted the case as a likely example of crony capitalism, citing irregular land and share transactions linked to railway hotels. The court identified these manipulations as criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The court noted the serious nature of the offenses with charges under IPC Section 420 for cheating and Section 120B for conspiracy, emphasizing a potential monetary loss to the public exchequer.
