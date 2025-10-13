Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises Alarm

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has raised concerns about the safety of jewellery and valuables in Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar in Puri, accusing the Odisha BJP government of misleading the public. Delays in inventory checks after a recent repair have fueled suspicions and demands for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heated confrontation, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accused the Odisha BJP government of compromising the safety of precious items in Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar, asserting that public trust is being misled under the guise of religion.

The BJD expressed discontent over the prolonged delay in conducting an inventory of the Ratna Bhandar's valuables, which were returned after repair work in September. This follows their temporary relocation when the chambers underwent repairs in July 2024, marking their first opening in 46 years.

BJD MP Subhashish Khuntia charged the BJP government with having dubious intentions, emphasizing that stalling the inventory process contradicts their 2024 manifesto promises. He demanded that details of the treasury be disclosed promptly, warning of potential looting and insisting on accountability from the BJP-led state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

