Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises Alarm

In a heated confrontation, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accused the Odisha BJP government of compromising the safety of precious items in Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar, asserting that public trust is being misled under the guise of religion.

The BJD expressed discontent over the prolonged delay in conducting an inventory of the Ratna Bhandar's valuables, which were returned after repair work in September. This follows their temporary relocation when the chambers underwent repairs in July 2024, marking their first opening in 46 years.

BJD MP Subhashish Khuntia charged the BJP government with having dubious intentions, emphasizing that stalling the inventory process contradicts their 2024 manifesto promises. He demanded that details of the treasury be disclosed promptly, warning of potential looting and insisting on accountability from the BJP-led state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)