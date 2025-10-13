Tragedy in Nand Nagri: Life Cut Short by Jealousy

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 23-year-old man identified as Akash. The attack happened allegedly over suspicions of her infidelity.

The accused, a sweeper by profession, attacked the woman following an altercation. She later succumbed to her injuries at GTB Hospital.

The victim had previously reported Akash's harassment to her father, who took steps to address the issues. The community is shaken and concerned about safety as investigations are underway.

