Tragedy in Nand Nagri: Life Cut Short by Jealousy
A 20-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her suspected jilted lover in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The accused, Akash, attacked her following a dispute over alleged infidelity. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing. The victim's family had previously voiced concerns about Akash's behavior.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:22 IST
- India
In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 23-year-old man identified as Akash. The attack happened allegedly over suspicions of her infidelity.
The accused, a sweeper by profession, attacked the woman following an altercation. She later succumbed to her injuries at GTB Hospital.
The victim had previously reported Akash's harassment to her father, who took steps to address the issues. The community is shaken and concerned about safety as investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
