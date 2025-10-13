Left Menu

Tragedy in Nand Nagri: Life Cut Short by Jealousy

A 20-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her suspected jilted lover in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri. The accused, Akash, attacked her following a dispute over alleged infidelity. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing. The victim's family had previously voiced concerns about Akash's behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:22 IST
Tragedy in Nand Nagri: Life Cut Short by Jealousy
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 23-year-old man identified as Akash. The attack happened allegedly over suspicions of her infidelity.

The accused, a sweeper by profession, attacked the woman following an altercation. She later succumbed to her injuries at GTB Hospital.

The victim had previously reported Akash's harassment to her father, who took steps to address the issues. The community is shaken and concerned about safety as investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
2
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
4
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025