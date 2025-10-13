Heroic Reunion: Former Hostages' Emotional Embrace

In a powerful and emotional moment, former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani reunited on Monday with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. Their separation became emblematic of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when footage circulated globally of Argamani's cries while being seized.

Or's return from two years of captivity was marked by tearful embraces with his family and the recitation of the Jewish 'shehecheyanu' blessing. He was led to Argamani, who was freed in June 2024 by Israeli special forces, and the couple embraced in a display of relief and joy.

Their reunion coincides with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, during which Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages, including Or. In exchange, Israel freed approximately 2,000 Palestinian detainees. The momentous reunion marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts for peace in the region.

