Operation Sindoor: India's New Matrix in Warfare and National Cohesion

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the transformative impact of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, describing it as a 'new matrix' for decision-making and timing in modern warfare during the Scindia School's 128th Foundation Day celebration.

The operation, which targeted terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK with precision airstrikes, set a precedent that talks cannot coexist with terrorism and showed that the nation stands united, prepared to counter threats, including nuclear ones.

General Chauhan noted that while the armed forces safeguard the nation, building a strong future India is a collective effort. He encouraged the youth to contribute towards the country's development goals set for 2047, emphasizing a transition away from repressive mentalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)