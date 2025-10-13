Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's New Matrix in Warfare and National Cohesion

General Anil Chauhan emphasized the impact of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, which established a 'new matrix' in warfare. It demonstrated national unity and the ineffectiveness of terrorism coupled with dialogue. This operation highlighted the critical roles of political and military leadership in ensuring national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:29 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's New Matrix in Warfare and National Cohesion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the transformative impact of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan, describing it as a 'new matrix' for decision-making and timing in modern warfare during the Scindia School's 128th Foundation Day celebration.

The operation, which targeted terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK with precision airstrikes, set a precedent that talks cannot coexist with terrorism and showed that the nation stands united, prepared to counter threats, including nuclear ones.

General Chauhan noted that while the armed forces safeguard the nation, building a strong future India is a collective effort. He encouraged the youth to contribute towards the country's development goals set for 2047, emphasizing a transition away from repressive mentalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025