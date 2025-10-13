Tensions Rise at Karbala: Shia Cleric Targeted in Alleged Mafia Attack
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad was targeted in an attack during his visit to a disputed site in Karbala. Stones and bricks were hurled at him and his supporters, leading to a temporary sit-in protest. Police have promised action against the attackers, amidst accusations of negligence.
- Country:
- India
In a tense confrontation, stones and bricks rained down on Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and his entourage as he inspected a disputed site under alleged encroachment in the Karbala area of Abbas Bagh on Monday.
Despite the lack of physical harm, a vehicle was damaged in the assault. In response, Jawad initiated a sit-in protest, alleging police negligence.
The cleric claimed enduring threats from the same faction, criticizing delayed police response and demanding accountability. Authorities have assured legal action as the situation stabilizes.
The confrontation underscores underlying tensions over illegal construction claims, with Jawad expressing faith in government intervention to resolve the encroachment issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
