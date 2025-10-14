World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

The political landscape in Madagascar is in turmoil as President Andry Rajoelina has reportedly fled the country following Gen Z-led protests. With army units defecting to join the protesters, the opposition leader confirmed Rajoelina's departure amid rising global youth unrest.

In the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss air defense and long-range weapons support. These talks come as Ukraine seeks to enhance its military capabilities amid ongoing tensions.

Global climate concerns have intensified with scientists warning that climate tipping points are being crossed sooner than expected, emphasizing the urgency of impending discussions at COP30. The report suggests a dire future for coral reefs and highlights the need for immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)