Cold Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge Over Nuclear Talks
Iran criticized President Trump's call for dialogue, labeling it as hostile. The U.S., alongside Israel, recently targeted Iranian nuclear facilities after stalled talks. Western nations accuse Iran of weaponization, but Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign ministry has rebuked President Donald Trump's recent remarks urging dialogue, denouncing them as part of Washington's 'hostile and criminal behavior.' The statements were made following Trump's address to the Israeli parliament, expressing readiness to negotiate with Tehran.
The situation escalated in June when the U.S. aligned with Israel in targeting Iranian nuclear sites after five rounds of indirect negotiations over nuclear issues faltered, particularly on domestic enrichment activities.
While Western countries maintain that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities, Tehran strongly asserts that its nuclear ambitions are solely for civilian use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Football and Tensions: Israel vs. Italy Amidst Ceasefire
Eurovision Faces Political Drama Over Israel's Participation
Israel's World Cup Dream Hangs in the Balance
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel
Trump arrives in Egypt for summit on Gaza's future after visiting Israel to celebrate ceasefire deal with Hamas, reports AP.