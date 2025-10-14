Tragic Collision Sparks Deadly Clash in Ballia

A youth tragically lost his life, and a tempo driver sustained severe injuries following a violent clash after a traffic accident in Ballia's Bairiya district, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded near Sonbarsa Mor when a tempo en route to Suremanpur collided with a motorcycle late Monday night. In the aftermath, several assailants allegedly attacked Vakil Kumar Yadav, 18, and driver Vikas Yadav with bricks and iron rods.

Suffering serious injuries, both victims were initially treated at the Sonbarsa community health center before being transferred to the district hospital. Vakil Yadav's condition worsened, resulting in his death en route to Varanasi for further treatment. Legal action has been initiated against five individuals following a complaint by the victim's brother, with three arrests made so far, police confirmed.

