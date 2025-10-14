Kremlin Welcomes Trump's Focus on Ukraine Peace

The Kremlin on Tuesday embraced U.S. President Donald Trump's intent to prioritize finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, following his success in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed Russia's readiness to engage in talks and emphasized the importance of U.S. influence in facilitating a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Russia remains optimistic about cooperation with the U.S. and aims to end the longstanding conflict with Ukraine through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)