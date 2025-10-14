Europe's Expanding Drone Defence: A United Front

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to expand its 'drone wall' on Europe's eastern outskirts, aiming to protect the entire continent from potential drone incursions. This move comes after some regions expressed feelings of being overlooked, according to EU officials and a diplomat who spoke to Reuters under anonymity.

The proposal, now dubbed the 'European Drone Defence Initiative,' is part of a wider 'defence readiness roadmap' set to be unveiled by the Commission later this week. This initiative was originally sparked when about 20 Russian drones encroached the airspace of EU and NATO member Poland last month.

While Eastern European countries have largely supported the initiative, some nations in southern and western Europe voiced concerns about being inadequately protected from drone threats. European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius confirmed this expansion effort in a Brussels defence conference, suggesting upcoming changes to broaden the scope of protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)