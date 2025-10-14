Left Menu

Europe's Expanding Drone Defence: A United Front

The European Commission is expanding its 'drone wall' initiative to encompass all of Europe in response to regional concerns of exclusion. This 'European Drone Defence Initiative' aims to counter drone threats through a network of sensors and electronic systems spanning from the Baltic States to the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to expand its 'drone wall' on Europe's eastern outskirts, aiming to protect the entire continent from potential drone incursions. This move comes after some regions expressed feelings of being overlooked, according to EU officials and a diplomat who spoke to Reuters under anonymity.

The proposal, now dubbed the 'European Drone Defence Initiative,' is part of a wider 'defence readiness roadmap' set to be unveiled by the Commission later this week. This initiative was originally sparked when about 20 Russian drones encroached the airspace of EU and NATO member Poland last month.

While Eastern European countries have largely supported the initiative, some nations in southern and western Europe voiced concerns about being inadequately protected from drone threats. European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius confirmed this expansion effort in a Brussels defence conference, suggesting upcoming changes to broaden the scope of protection.

