Europe's Expanding Drone Defence: A United Front
The European Commission is expanding its 'drone wall' initiative to encompass all of Europe in response to regional concerns of exclusion. This 'European Drone Defence Initiative' aims to counter drone threats through a network of sensors and electronic systems spanning from the Baltic States to the Black Sea.
The European Commission has put forward a proposal to expand its 'drone wall' on Europe's eastern outskirts, aiming to protect the entire continent from potential drone incursions. This move comes after some regions expressed feelings of being overlooked, according to EU officials and a diplomat who spoke to Reuters under anonymity.
The proposal, now dubbed the 'European Drone Defence Initiative,' is part of a wider 'defence readiness roadmap' set to be unveiled by the Commission later this week. This initiative was originally sparked when about 20 Russian drones encroached the airspace of EU and NATO member Poland last month.
While Eastern European countries have largely supported the initiative, some nations in southern and western Europe voiced concerns about being inadequately protected from drone threats. European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius confirmed this expansion effort in a Brussels defence conference, suggesting upcoming changes to broaden the scope of protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action
Reshaping Poland's Coal Future: Defence Industry to Aid JSW Overhaul
Poland Takes Center Stage at 31st Kolkata International Film Festival
Zelenskiy Seeks Air Defense Support Amid Russian Strikes
Russian Forces Capture Key Village in Donetsk