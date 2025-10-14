Tragedy in Rohtak: ASI Sandeep's Mysterious Death
An assistant sub-inspector named Sandeep allegedly shot himself in Rohtak district, Haryana, amid controversies surrounding senior officer Y Puran Kumar's death. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have yet to confirm the presence of a suicide note. The incident highlights potential internal issues within the police department.
- Country:
- India
In Rohtak district, Haryana, an assistant sub-inspector known only as Sandeep has allegedly taken his own life by gunshot, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Investigators are currently exploring the circumstances surrounding Sandeep's death. A senior official mentioned the ongoing speculation about a suicide note, although no confirmations have been made as investigations remain in the preliminary phase.
The incident raises questions and draws attention to internal issues within the police department, especially given the backdrop of controversy surrounding the recent death of senior officer Y Puran Kumar, found dead from a gunshot wound in Chandigarh earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
