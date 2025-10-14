Stability Restored: Former CM N Biren Singh on Manipur's Progress

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the law and order situation in Manipur has improved following the imposition of President's Rule. Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport, Singh emphasized the impact of centralized decision-making for the state's governance.

After camping in Delhi with 25 MLAs to discuss state issues with national leaders, Singh highlighted his commitment to uphold the people's interests. He noted that the BJP's position as a national party necessitates decisions being made at the national level, aligning with the central government's directives.

Singh criticized the opposition Congress, which had called for the dissolution of the assembly, asserting that governance will focus on popular demand. The unrest in Manipur, marked by ethnic violence that started in May 2023, prompted the President's Rule in February as the situation escalated.

