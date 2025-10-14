Left Menu

Stability Restored: Former CM N Biren Singh on Manipur's Progress

Manipur has seen an improvement in the law and order situation following the imposition of President's Rule, according to former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh, who recently returned from Delhi after consulting BJP leaders, emphasized the necessity of pursuing decisions at a national level.

Updated: 14-10-2025 16:06 IST
  • India

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the law and order situation in Manipur has improved following the imposition of President's Rule. Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport, Singh emphasized the impact of centralized decision-making for the state's governance.

After camping in Delhi with 25 MLAs to discuss state issues with national leaders, Singh highlighted his commitment to uphold the people's interests. He noted that the BJP's position as a national party necessitates decisions being made at the national level, aligning with the central government's directives.

Singh criticized the opposition Congress, which had called for the dissolution of the assembly, asserting that governance will focus on popular demand. The unrest in Manipur, marked by ethnic violence that started in May 2023, prompted the President's Rule in February as the situation escalated.

