Luxury Fashion Giants Fined $182 Million for Price Fixing in EU Antitrust Crackdown

Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe were fined by the EU's antitrust authority for fixing resale prices. These actions hindered competition and imposed restrictions on retailers. Regulatory scrutiny in the luxury sector is rising, with recent data breaches exacerbating challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:25 IST
Gucci, Chloe, and Loewe have been penalized with fines amounting to 157 million euros by the European Union's antitrust officials. The luxury brands were found guilty of manipulating resale prices among their retail partners, marking an intensified regulatory focus on high fashion conglomerates.

The European Commission mentioned that these companies interfered with the retail strategies of their partners by implementing strict pricing regulations, which included fixed retail prices, controlled discount rates, and specified sales periods. Kering, the owner of Gucci, acknowledged the investigation's resolution and noted that financial implications were accounted for in their 2025 first-half fiscal results.

LVMH's Loewe has also confirmed their compliance with the EU resolution and committed to adhering to antitrust laws. The case highlights rising regulatory scrutiny in the luxury sector, which is also facing challenges over alleged worker abuses and recent client data breaches.

