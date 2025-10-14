Left Menu

Clans vs. Hamas: Power Struggles in the Gaza Strip

Internal conflicts escalate in Gaza as clans challenge Hamas authority amid war turmoil. Key players such as the Abu Shabab and Doghmosh clans show growing resistance. Recent ceasefire sees Hamas intensifying crackdowns to regain control. Various clan affiliations add complexity to the power dynamics within the region.

14-10-2025
  • Gaza Strip

As the war in Gaza grinds on, a weakened Hamas faces mounting internal opposition from local clans determined to challenge its rule. The recent ceasefire prompted Hamas to crack down, with dozens of opponents reportedly killed, as the governing faction attempts to regain control of the fractured territory.

Leading the opposition is the Abu Shabab clan under Yasser Abu Shabab in Rafah, accused by Hamas of Israeli collaboration, which he denies. The Doghmosh clan, notorious for its robust armament and links to various militant groups, holds significant power, while the Al-Majayda clan, after recent violent clashes, publicly expressed conditional support for Hamas' security measures.

Amid these tensions, figures like Mumtaz Doghmosh remain elusive, his past actions adding to the volatile mix. Meanwhile, factions within the Hellis clan continue to resist. The intricate web of alliances and rivalries underscores the complexity of authority and influence within Gaza's shifting power landscape.

