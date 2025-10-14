Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Deadly Blaze in Bangladesh's Garment Factory

A devastating fire erupted at a Bangladesh garment factory and adjacent chemical warehouse, resulting in at least nine fatalities. As rescue efforts persist, the death toll is expected to rise. Poor safety standards contribute to frequent disasters, impacting the textiles sector significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire broke out at a garment factory in Bangladesh's Dhaka, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals while injuring one, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Rescue operations are ongoing, with fears the death toll could climb further.

The blaze ignited on the third floor of the seven-storey building in the Mirpur district before spreading to a chemical storage area containing dangerous substances like bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide, the Fire Service and Civil Defence department reported. The fire's cause remains undetermined.

This tragic incident highlights Bangladesh's ongoing struggle with inadequate fire and building safety standards, which result in frequent disasters within its vital textiles industry. The sector employs millions and contributes significantly to the country's GDP, but past accidents have cast a shadow over its operations. Eight firefighting units managed to contain the factory fire after three hours, though the warehouse fire persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

