Tragedy Unfolds: Deadly Blaze in Bangladesh's Garment Factory

A devastating fire broke out at a garment factory in Bangladesh's Dhaka, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals while injuring one, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Rescue operations are ongoing, with fears the death toll could climb further.

The blaze ignited on the third floor of the seven-storey building in the Mirpur district before spreading to a chemical storage area containing dangerous substances like bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide, the Fire Service and Civil Defence department reported. The fire's cause remains undetermined.

This tragic incident highlights Bangladesh's ongoing struggle with inadequate fire and building safety standards, which result in frequent disasters within its vital textiles industry. The sector employs millions and contributes significantly to the country's GDP, but past accidents have cast a shadow over its operations. Eight firefighting units managed to contain the factory fire after three hours, though the warehouse fire persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)