ICRC Tackles Massive Challenge in Identifying Hostage Remains Post Ceasefire

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that the repatriation of remains from the Israel-Hamas conflict presents a 'massive challenge' due to the extensive destruction in Gaza. Despite the recent release of the last living Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement, over 20 deceased remain unaccounted for.

Only four coffins have been returned to Israel, while Israel is also expected to return an unspecified number of Palestinian bodies. ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon highlighted the difficulty of finding remains compared to securing the release of living hostages, underscoring the urgency of the task.

The ICRC has supplied additional resources including personnel, body bags, and refrigerated vehicles to Gaza, emphasizing the need for humane and dignified handling of the deceased. The organization continues to serve as a neutral intermediary and has facilitated numerous transfers since the conflict's October 2023 onset.

(With inputs from agencies.)