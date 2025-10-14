Left Menu

Bridge to Justice: Former Atlantia CEO Faces 18-Year Sentence in Genoa Collapse

Prosecutors have requested an 18-1/2-year prison sentence for former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci for his role in the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse. The trial involves 56 other defendants accused of manslaughter and negligence. Investigations revealed structural neglect and financial mismanagement leading to the tragedy.

Italian prosecutors on Tuesday sought an 18-1/2-year prison sentence for former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci. This request follows the catastrophic 2018 collapse of the Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa, which claimed 43 lives.

The ongoing three-year trial involves 56 defendants, including members of Atlantia, its maintenance crew, and the Transport Ministry. Castellucci is already serving a six-year sentence for a separate incident in 2013 involving a viaduct in southern Italy.

The culpability revolves around accusations of neglecting essential maintenance, as structural issues were disregarded or falsified. Defence attorneys argue the collapse resulted from undetectable construction flaws. A verdict on these complex cases is not anticipated before spring 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

