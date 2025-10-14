Bridge to Justice: Former Atlantia CEO Faces 18-Year Sentence in Genoa Collapse

Italian prosecutors on Tuesday sought an 18-1/2-year prison sentence for former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci. This request follows the catastrophic 2018 collapse of the Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa, which claimed 43 lives.

The ongoing three-year trial involves 56 defendants, including members of Atlantia, its maintenance crew, and the Transport Ministry. Castellucci is already serving a six-year sentence for a separate incident in 2013 involving a viaduct in southern Italy.

The culpability revolves around accusations of neglecting essential maintenance, as structural issues were disregarded or falsified. Defence attorneys argue the collapse resulted from undetectable construction flaws. A verdict on these complex cases is not anticipated before spring 2026.

