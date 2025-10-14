Inferno at Dhaka Garment Factory Highlights Safety Concerns

A deadly fire erupted at a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Bangladesh on Tuesday, resulting in at least nine fatalities and wounding one individual, as rescue teams continued efforts to find more victims, according to officials.

Fire service director Tajul Islam Chowdhury reported that nine bodies were found on the second and third floors of the factory, with the potential for more casualties as recovery operations persist. The fire's origin remains unknown in what is yet another blow to Bangladesh's troubled safety record in manufacturing.

The blaze began on the third level of the seven-story factory situated in Dhaka's Mirpur district before advancing to a nearby chemical warehouse containing hazardous materials like bleaching powder and hydrogen peroxide. Authorities are still searching for the factory's owners, as initial indications suggest the warehouse operated without a legal license.

(With inputs from agencies.)