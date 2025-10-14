Operation Sindoor: India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism

In a bold statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the sweeping impact of Operation Sindoor in eradicating terror entities across Pakistan at the National Security Guard's 41st Raising Day. Shah declared that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has embraced a rigorous zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor marked a significant crackdown on terrorist infrastructures, including headquarters, training centers, and launchpads within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Shah insisted that these actions have bolstered public confidence in India's security forces.

Implemented alongside significant legislative amendments, this operation signifies a strategic elevation in India's anti-terror campaign. Shah further outlined enhancements such as the NSG's reconnaissance initiatives and creation of a new NSG hub, reinforcing the nation's preparedness to combat terrorism decisively.