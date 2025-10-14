Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Calls for Comprehensive Reforms in Global Peacekeeping Strategies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for reforming international structures to tackle emerging challenges in peacekeeping. Addressing military chiefs at a conference, Singh highlighted India's strong stance on upholding international rules and proposed a '4C' formula—consultation, cooperation, coordination, and capacity—as guiding principles for effective peacekeeping operations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the urgent need to reform outdated international structures, emphasizing India's commitment to the international rules-based order. Speaking at a military chiefs conference, he urged member states to enhance support for peacekeeping through advanced technological and financial capabilities.

Singh proposed a '4C' formula—consisting of consultation, cooperation, coordination, and capacity—as vital ingredients for successfully tackling emerging peacekeeping challenges. He highlighted the diverse and complex environments peacekeepers operate in, emphasizing the importance of innovative solutions like secure communication systems and unmanned platforms.

The minister reiterated India's historic contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and expressed readiness to contribute further troops and expertise. He stressed the need for reforms within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions to adapt to the interconnected world, calling for a reformed multilateralism to address today's global challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

