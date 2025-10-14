CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment
The Central Secretariat Service officers held a peace march demanding a probe into their colleague's suicide attempt, allegedly due to workplace harassment. The association criticized the lack of accountability and delay in addressing the issue. No FIR has been registered despite assurances from the Social Justice Minister.
In a visible display of frustration and demand for justice, Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers organized a peace march at Shastri Bhawan on Tuesday. The event aimed to highlight their call for a thorough and swift investigation into their colleague's suicide attempt, reportedly stemming from workplace harassment.
On September 29, CSS officer Deepak Khoda fell from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan. Initially regarded as an accident due to fending off a monkey attack, Khoda later alleged it was a suicide attempt driven by persistent humiliation from senior colleagues. Despite these claims and the passage of more than two weeks, no FIR has been filed.
The CSS Forum's representatives recently met with Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, who promised action. However, officers continued their protest by staging a sit-in outside the office of Secretary Amit Yadav, demanding a fair inquiry. The forum also reached out to Minister of State Jitendra Singh for intervention.
