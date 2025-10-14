Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court extended its order preventing coercive actions by the Enforcement Directorate against TASMAC in a liquor retail scam in Tamil Nadu. The court questioned ED's encroachment on state powers, while TASMAC and the state argued procedural violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Supreme Court extended its interim order on Tuesday, restraining the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from taking coercive steps against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) amid allegations of a liquor retail scam.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran raised concerns over the ED's potential encroachment on state investigative powers, as arguments unfolded between the counsel for the state and the Additional Solicitor General S V Raju representing the ED.

The hearing saw pointed questions on federalism and procedural adherence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. TASMAC's protection will continue pending resolution of larger issues under the Act.

