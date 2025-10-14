Left Menu

Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

The UK and US imposed sanctions on a Southeast Asia-based network accused of running online scam centers exploiting trafficked workers. These centers defrauded victims globally, with some drawn into fake romances tied to cryptocurrency scams. Authorities aim to address the rising transnational fraud threat.

British and American authorities have jointly sanctioned a Southeast Asia-based network allegedly operating extensive online scam centers. These operations have been accused of exploiting trafficked workers to perpetrate frauds on a global scale.

Officials report that the scam centers used deceptive job advertisements to attract workers who were then coerced under duress into participating in fraudulent activities. One such tactic involved luring victims into sham romantic relationships and convincing them to invest heavily in bogus cryptocurrency ventures.

In response, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the sanctions' role in counteracting the transnational threats and preventing illicit funds from infiltrating the financial systems. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the enormous financial toll these fraudulent activities have inflicted on American citizens, often obliterating their life savings swiftly.

