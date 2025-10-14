Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP in Uttar Pradesh for detrimental practices, including fake encounters and caste-based postings. He accuses the government of unsafe conditions for women, neglecting river cleanliness, and inadequate healthcare, urging for a government change for public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the BJP of engaging in fake encounters without improving law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He claims caste-based police postings favoring certain groups have exacerbated problems rather than solving them.

Yadav has condemned the BJP for failing to ensure women's safety and for exacerbating crime rates across the state. He recalled initiatives by the previous Samajwadi government, like the '1090 Women Power Line,' which have been allegedly disregarded under the BJP's rule.

The SP chief blames Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the dilapidated condition of rivers like the Gomti and accuses the current administration of neglecting healthcare services, leaving residents reliant on private care. Yadav calls for the BJP's removal for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

