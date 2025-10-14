Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

The Supreme Court has taken a critical step by issuing notice on a plea that calls for a court-supervised investigation into serious allegations against BJP MP Dhullu Mahto from Jharkhand. The plea accuses Mahto of amassing disproportionate assets and holding benami properties.

A bench with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta presided over the decision, following a compelling argument from advocate Prashant Bhushan. Representing petitioner Somnath Chatterjee, Bhushan argued the need for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The SIT, as proposed, would include senior officers from the CBI, ED, I-T Department, and be led by a retired high court judge. This plea follows the allegation that the Jharkhand High Court overlooked substantial evidence of corruption, prompting the petitioner to seek higher judicial intervention to ensure accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)