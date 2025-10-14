Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

The Supreme Court has issued notice on a plea for a court-monitored investigation into corruption and asset allegations against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto. The petitioner seeks a SIT probe led by a retired judge, citing previous inadequate investigations by the ED and I-T Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:52 IST
Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto
probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a critical step by issuing notice on a plea that calls for a court-supervised investigation into serious allegations against BJP MP Dhullu Mahto from Jharkhand. The plea accuses Mahto of amassing disproportionate assets and holding benami properties.

A bench with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta presided over the decision, following a compelling argument from advocate Prashant Bhushan. Representing petitioner Somnath Chatterjee, Bhushan argued the need for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The SIT, as proposed, would include senior officers from the CBI, ED, I-T Department, and be led by a retired high court judge. This plea follows the allegation that the Jharkhand High Court overlooked substantial evidence of corruption, prompting the petitioner to seek higher judicial intervention to ensure accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

 Global
2
U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

 Global
3
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tension...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025