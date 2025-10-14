Left Menu

Delhi Government Waives Rs 11,000 Crore in Water Bill Late Fees Ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a waiver of late payment surcharges on water bills amounting to Rs 11,000 crore for domestic users until January 31, 2026. Challenges regarding billing errors during the pandemic remain unresolved, as noted by AAP's criticism.

Updated: 14-10-2025 20:22 IST
In a major relief ahead of Diwali, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a complete waiver on late payment surcharges for domestic water bills, totaling over Rs 11,000 crore, valid until January 31, 2026.

This initiative, touted as a 'Diwali gift' by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, aims to alleviate the financial burden on residents. However, AAP has criticized the scheme for not addressing billing errors from the Covid pandemic period.

The scheme's introduction follows significant upgrades to the Delhi Jal Board's billing system, with an emphasis on ensuring access to legal connections and improving sewer facilities. Critics argue unresolved wrong bills remain an issue, challenging the scheme's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

