Capture of Infamous Gang Member, Talvinder Singh, Marks Major Breakthrough

In a significant development, Delhi Police caught Talvinder Singh, also known as Zara, a notorious figure within the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, in Amritsar. Singh had been a fugitive since 2019 after facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), according to police sources.

Authorities disclosed that Singh was a Delhi resident who had fled following a warrant issued for his arrest in connection to multiple organized crime cases. He was captured after a meticulous operation that included surveillance and advanced technical analysis, leading police to track him down in Punjab.

Interrogation reveals that Singh initially engaged in criminal activities following his involvement with a local gang active in West Delhi. His criminal dossier includes several instances of assault and extortion, further elaborating on the dangers posed by the gang he was part of.

