Capture of Infamous Gang Member, Talvinder Singh, Marks Major Breakthrough

Talvinder Singh, alias Zara, a criminal linked with the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, was arrested by Delhi Police in Amritsar. Singh, evading police since 2019 under MCOCA, was located after extensive surveillance. His criminal activities led to MCOCA charges, involving assaults and extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:02 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Police caught Talvinder Singh, also known as Zara, a notorious figure within the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, in Amritsar. Singh had been a fugitive since 2019 after facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), according to police sources.

Authorities disclosed that Singh was a Delhi resident who had fled following a warrant issued for his arrest in connection to multiple organized crime cases. He was captured after a meticulous operation that included surveillance and advanced technical analysis, leading police to track him down in Punjab.

Interrogation reveals that Singh initially engaged in criminal activities following his involvement with a local gang active in West Delhi. His criminal dossier includes several instances of assault and extortion, further elaborating on the dangers posed by the gang he was part of.

