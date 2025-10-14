Bengaluru-Bound Amazon Orders Worth Rs 18 Lakh Hijacked in High-Stakes Robbery

In a significant crackdown, four men have been apprehended in Nuh, Haryana, for their alleged involvement in a high-stakes robbery of Amazon parcels worth Rs 18 lakh. The goods were en route to Bengaluru when they were purportedly hijacked, local police confirmed.

The high-profile case, now under Karnataka Police's jurisdiction, was sparked by a complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar of Camions Logistics Solutions. The complaint detailed the mysterious disappearance of the company's vehicle tracking signal near Hiriyur tehsil in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which later revealed a daring theft of 432 parcels.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen items, and authorities are working to identify any additional culprits involved in the crime. The accused, identified as Salman, Shahrukh, Shokeen, and Tayyab, were reportedly planning to offload the stolen goods in Haryana before being intercepted by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)