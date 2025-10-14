Left Menu

Bengaluru-Bound Amazon Orders Worth Rs 18 Lakh Hijacked in High-Stakes Robbery

Four men were arrested in Nuh, Haryana, for their alleged role in a robbery involving Amazon orders worth Rs 18 lakh. The goods were stolen from a container headed to Bengaluru. The heist remains under investigation, with the stolen items yet to be recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:11 IST
Bengaluru-Bound Amazon Orders Worth Rs 18 Lakh Hijacked in High-Stakes Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, four men have been apprehended in Nuh, Haryana, for their alleged involvement in a high-stakes robbery of Amazon parcels worth Rs 18 lakh. The goods were en route to Bengaluru when they were purportedly hijacked, local police confirmed.

The high-profile case, now under Karnataka Police's jurisdiction, was sparked by a complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar of Camions Logistics Solutions. The complaint detailed the mysterious disappearance of the company's vehicle tracking signal near Hiriyur tehsil in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which later revealed a daring theft of 432 parcels.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen items, and authorities are working to identify any additional culprits involved in the crime. The accused, identified as Salman, Shahrukh, Shokeen, and Tayyab, were reportedly planning to offload the stolen goods in Haryana before being intercepted by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025