Family Betrayal Over Property Leads to Grisly Murder

In a shocking turn of events, a man was allegedly drugged and strangled to death by his wife and mother-in-law over a brewing property dispute. The incident took place in the village of Jivana Guliyan, leading to the arrest of the two accused women on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed.

The body of Sonu, aged 35, was discovered on a Sunday morning. His brother subsequently filed a police complaint, prompting an investigation. Authorities revealed that Sonu had long-standing tensions with his mother-in-law over a piece of land, which escalated fatally.

The investigation unveiled chilling details: Sonu had allegedly been blackmailing his mother-in-law, pressuring her into transferring a valuable property to his name. In retaliation, Sonia and her mother Saroj plotted his murder, drugging him with sleeping pills and strangling him during the night. Both have been taken into judicial custody as the case unfolds.

