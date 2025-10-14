Tragedy in Rajasthan: Bus Fire Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan as a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, leading to the deaths of 20 passengers and critically injuring 16 others.

According to police reports, the bus, carrying 57 passengers, began emitting smoke while on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway. Despite the driver's attempt to halt the bus, it was quickly engulfed in flames. Locals and army personnel promptly intervened to assist rescue operations.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their condolences and support to the victims' families, with Modi announcing an ex gratia payment for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured were transported to Jawahar Hospital for medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)