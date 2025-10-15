Red Cross Prepares to Receive Hostage Bodies in Gaza
The Israeli military announced that the Red Cross is en route to northern Gaza to receive bodies of deceased hostages. The exact number remains undisclosed.
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that the Red Cross is en route to a designated meeting point in the northern Gaza Strip. Their mission is to receive the bodies of deceased hostages.
The military, however, has not revealed the number of bodies that the Red Cross is expected to collect. This development follows ongoing conflicts in the region.
The involvement of the Red Cross underscores the humanitarian aspect of such operations, which are often shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and protocol adherence.
