Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

The recruitment of minors by Haitian gangs has intensified, with minors making up a significant portion of gang members. The U.N. plans to train new forces to tackle this crisis as the security situation worsens. One in four Haitian children are out of school as violence escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:20 IST
The alarming trend of child recruitment by Haitian gangs is escalating, according to a U.N. official who promised to enhance the training of armed personnel tackling the gangs. Minors, some as young as 10, constitute up to half of the gang members, raising grave concerns about their involvement in violence.

Roberto Benes of UNICEF revealed that the conflict between the gangs and security forces has intensified over the years. In 2023, the U.N. Security Council authorized a Kenyan-led intervention to restore order, though it remains under-resourced. A newly restructured force named the Gang Suppression Force is expected to step in, relying on yet-to-materialize voluntary contributions.

UNICEF has documented hundreds of cases of child recruitment, stressing the training measures in place to address the crisis effectively. The situation has severe implications for education, with 25% of Haitian children unable to attend school due to ongoing violence, leading to widespread displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

