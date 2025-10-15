Intrigue Deepens in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

The investigation into the tragic death of a Haryana IPS officer continues, with the family officially consenting to an autopsy. This development adds a new dimension to the case, which has drawn significant public interest and scrutiny.

A senior police official confirmed the family's decision to proceed with the post-mortem, an essential step for gathering more conclusive evidence concerning the officer's suspected suicide.

As authorities delve deeper into the circumstances of the incident, questions surrounding the officer's death remain. Investigation teams are working diligently to uncover the truth, keeping the public informed with periodic updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)