Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Agri Missions for Pulses and Aspirational Districts

In a significant push towards achieving agricultural self-reliance and inclusive rural development, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess and expedite the rollout of two of the Union Government’s flagship agricultural programmes—‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’ and the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ (PM-DDKY). The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry and key departmental functionaries.

A Coordinated Push for Time-Bound Implementation

During the meeting, the Union Minister emphasized the urgent and coordinated implementation of both schemes and issued clear directions for time-bound execution. Noting their transformative potential for India’s agricultural landscape, he declared his intention to soon convene a meeting with ministers from 11 relevant Union Ministries to ensure swift inter-ministerial coordination under PM-DDKY.

Minister Chouhan stressed that farmers must experience tangible benefits at the grassroots, and that this would only be possible through prompt rollout and convergence of resources and schemes at the district level.

‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’: A Game-Changer for 100 Aspirational Districts

Launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during a mega agriculture event on 11th October 2025 at Pusa, New Delhi, the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is envisioned as a pan-ministerial initiative aimed at boosting agricultural development across 100 aspirational districts.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on 16th July 2025, the scheme is set to run for six years from FY 2025–26 with an annual financial outlay of ₹24,000 crore. The scheme will integrate 36 sub-schemes from 11 different Ministries, covering domains such as irrigation, warehousing, crop diversification, rural infrastructure, agri-marketing, digital services, and value-chain support.

Shri Chouhan directed officials to organise a multi-ministerial coordination meeting involving:

Ministers and Secretaries of the 11 concerned Ministries

Senior representatives of NITI Aayog

State-level nodal officers

This coordination is expected to accelerate scheme convergence, eliminate bureaucratic delays, and optimize the reach and impact of the initiative in India’s most underserved agricultural districts.

‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’: Enhancing Domestic Production and Employment

The Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission—also launched on 11th October 2025—has been designed to close India’s dependency on pulse imports and achieve nutritional and economic self-sufficiency. The mission will be implemented over six years with a total outlay of ₹11,440 crore.

The scheme aims to:

Expand the area under pulses from 275 lakh hectares to 310 lakh hectares

Increase total production from 242 lakh tonnes to 350 lakh tonnes

Enhance productivity from 930 kg/ha to 1,130 kg/ha by FY 2030–31

Create massive employment opportunities in the rural farm and processing sectors

To facilitate this, Shri Chouhan directed the immediate formation of district-level clusters and called for active participation from State Governments. He emphasized that the success of the mission hinges on grassroots implementation, guided by state nodal officers who will monitor and steer progress on-ground.

Cluster-Based Strategy and Farmer Engagement

The pulses mission will follow a cluster-based implementation model, with each district focusing on specific pulse crops based on agro-climatic suitability. Local Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and agri-extension workers will be mobilized to assist farmers with seed distribution, best practices, integrated pest management, and marketing support.

The programme will also encourage public-private partnerships, seed production through certified growers, and introduction of new high-yielding pulse varieties developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Long-Term Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Both schemes align with the Government of India’s broader vision of doubling farmers' income, achieving nutritional security, and creating resilient rural economies. Shri Chouhan reaffirmed the government’s resolve to empower farmers through policy convergence, increased investment, and better institutional support.

He noted that the PM-DDKY and the Pulses Mission together represent a unified framework to uplift marginalized farmers, boost local economies, and reduce import dependency, while also strengthening rural livelihoods and food sovereignty.

The meeting concluded with a strong message of urgency, collaboration, and accountability, with the Minister calling on all stakeholders to ensure visible progress within the first 100 days of implementation.