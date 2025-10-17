President Ramaphosa Hails School Nutrition Programme as Pillar of Social Justice
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded South Africa’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) as one of the most transformative and pro-poor initiatives introduced since the country’s transition to democracy, saying it continues to improve the lives and futures of millions of children across the nation.
The President delivered his remarks at the 7th Social Justice Summit, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), where he reflected on the role of social policy in driving equity, development, and human dignity.
Feeding 9.7 Million Learners Daily
The President highlighted that the School Nutrition Programme currently reaches approximately 9.7 million learners in quintile 1–3 schools, providing essential meals that enhance school attendance, concentration, and learning outcomes.
“Put into perspective even further, when one is quantifying the longer-term impact, last year, learners from quintile 1–3 schools accounted for 67% of all bachelor passes,” Ramaphosa said. “These learners, who now have the opportunity to go on to achieve their dreams, will have received 12 full years of nutrition support at school through this programme.”
He noted that the initiative — which now offers two meals a day in many schools — is not merely a feeding scheme but a strategic social investment in the nation’s future.
“Learners now get two meals a day — breakfast and lunch — because, as children come to school in the morning, they have invariably not had breakfast. This is a real, impactful change,” he said.
Nutrition, Social Grants, and Poverty Alleviation
President Ramaphosa also credited the social grant system for complementing school nutrition efforts by ensuring food security in millions of South African households.
He referred to the National Income Dynamics Study–Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM), which found that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, lifted two million people above the food poverty line in 2021.
“The social grant system is a lifeline for millions of South Africans who rely on grants to feed themselves and their families. The impact of social grants on supporting nutrition cannot be understated,” he said.
Research, he added, consistently links social grants to better nutrition outcomes, improved child health, and reduced hunger among low-income families.
Government Interventions to Improve Food Security
President Ramaphosa outlined a range of government interventions aimed at tackling food insecurity and promoting nutrition equity since 1994.
Among these are:
-
Backyard and community food gardens, managed provincially to boost household food production.
-
Health-focused nutrition initiatives, including breastfeeding promotion and micronutrient supplementation for pregnant women.
-
The National Obesity Strategy, targeting lifestyle-related health risks.
-
Mandatory food fortification of wheat and maize flour since 2003, addressing micronutrient deficiencies such as iron and vitamin A.
-
Zero-rating of essential food items since 1991, which reduces costs for poor households.
-
The Health Promotion Levy (sugar tax) introduced in 2018 to curb diabetes and obesity.
Together, these interventions form a comprehensive social protection and nutrition framework designed to advance human development and social justice.
Hunger as a Social Justice Challenge
Calling hunger “a moral and constitutional issue,” the President urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their collective responsibility to eliminate food insecurity.
“Let it remind us that the realisation of the right to food is not only a measure of policy success but a test of our collective conscience,” he said.
He stressed that addressing hunger and malnutrition is essential to achieving social cohesion, economic inclusion, and long-term stability in South Africa.
The 7th Social Justice Summit: A Platform for Global Leadership
The 7th Social Justice Summit convened policymakers, academics, civil society representatives, and international development partners to explore policy tools for advancing equity and inclusion.
This year’s summit also coincided with South Africa’s G20 Presidency, providing an opportunity to amplify Africa’s voice in global discussions on poverty eradication, food justice, and inclusive growth.
The summit’s deliberations are framed around constitutional commitments and social transformation goals, with food security recognised as a cornerstone of social justice and sustainable development.
“The summit is not just about ideas,” Ramaphosa said. “It is about action—about reaffirming that social justice cannot exist in the presence of hunger.”
Building a Healthier, More Equitable Future
President Ramaphosa concluded by reaffirming government’s determination to ensure that every child has access to adequate nutrition as part of South Africa’s long-term vision for inclusive development.
He described the School Nutrition Programme as a model of effective social investment that demonstrates how targeted public policies can transform lives and uplift generations.
“Without a shadow of doubt, the School Nutrition Programme is one of the most transformative, pro-poor, and pro-development policies to have emanated from our democratic dispensation,” he said.
