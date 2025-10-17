Left Menu

Odisha court sentences 23-year-old man to 20 years RI for raping girl

Special POCSO court judge Pratima Patra held 23-year-old Balaram Munda guilty of the crime and also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.He said the court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 7 lakh to the survivor as compensation.According to prosecution, the incident took place on November 23, 2021, when the girl was returning home after shopping.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:11 IST
Odisha court sentences 23-year-old man to 20 years RI for raping girl
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl four years ago. Special POCSO court judge Pratima Patra held 23-year-old Balaram Munda guilty of the crime and also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.

He said the court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 7 lakh to the survivor as compensation.

According to prosecution, the incident took place on November 23, 2021, when the girl was returning home after shopping. Munda forcibly abducted and raped her in a secluded area under Jamada police station limits.

Following the incident, the girl's father lodged a complaint at Jamda police station and a case was registered under Section 6(1) of POCSO Act, 376(AB),294 IPC and the accused was arrested.

The judgment was based on the statement of the girl, 17 witnesses and medical report, Pattnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, say...

 Afghanistan
2
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
3
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
4
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025