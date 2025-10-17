Death of 3 Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura: MEA rejects Dhaka's charges

Three Bangladeshi smugglers, who attempted to steal cattle from a village in Tripura after crossing the border, died during an altercation three days ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday while trashing Dhaka's claim that they were lynched by a mob.

MEA spokesperson Randir Jaiswal said the three Bangladeshi smugglers died about three kilometres inside Indian territory on October 15.

''A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory,'' he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the issue.

''They attacked and injured local villagers with iron dahs and knives, and killed one villager, even as other villagers arrived and resisted the attackers,'' he said.

Jaiswal said local authorities rushed to the spot, where two smugglers were found dead.

''A third succumbed to his injuries in hospital the following day. The mortal remains of all three have been handed over to the Bangladesh side. Police have also registered a case,'' he said.

''This incident underscores the need for Bangladesh to undertake necessary measures to uphold the sanctity of the international boundary and support the construction of fencing where needed to prevent cross-border crimes and smuggling,'' he added.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh foreign ministry registered a strong protest and condemned the incident.

''The heinous act is an unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law,'' it said.

Dhaka also urged India to conduct an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

